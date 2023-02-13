The growth of illegal “room cafes” in South Korea has sparked debate on underage sex, after the government vowed to crack down on these facilities where teenage students have been found. Room cafes, which began appearing in the early 2000s, offer a private space with basic amenities to visitors. But in recent years, many of these establishments have evolved to include hotel-like facilities. Unlike the past, when curtains or partitions were installed to offer privacy, some cafes now provide separate rooms with lockable doors. Many rooms are also equipped with a screen, bed and even a bathroom in some cases. Although these room cafes look no different from motels or DVD rooms – where minors are prohibited from entering under the Youth Protection Act – these facilities have been able to circumvent the law, as they are registered under general business or restaurant licences. As an increasing number of teenagers have been found to be consuming alcohol, smoking cigarettes and having sexual intercourse at room cafes, the Ministry of Gender Equality and Family has been urging local governments and the police to launch a crackdown on these establishments. The gender ministry on Friday held a meeting with related government bodies, including the ministries of education and health and welfare, as well as the National Police Agency, to discuss regulations to better protect young people. Visitors get more bang for their buck in Japan's ‘love hotels’ “We will discuss various ways to improve current measures to better monitor business owners of newly-emerging types of room cafes and create a safe environment for young people,” said the ministry’s Vice-Minister Lee Ki-soon before the meeting. Following recommendation from the family ministry, local governments, including Seoul, Daegu and Busan, are rushing to launch special inspections on room cafes that resemble motels. However, some experts have pointed out that regulating such facilities should come in line with improvements in sex education classes offered at schools to help young people make better decisions about their sex lives. Lee Hyun-sook, head of Tacteen, a sexual violence counselling centre for youth, noted “the reason why teenagers choose room cafes to have sex is because there is virtually no other option”. Although consensual sex between teenagers is not illegal in South Korea, sexually-active minors are frowned upon by society at large. South Korea seeks to crush new ‘Nth Room’ as sex crimes soar despite reforms Moreover, Lee stressed that schools should do more to advocate safe and healthy attitudes on sex by providing important information to teenagers. The current sex education curriculum in schools lacks proper guidance on how to have safe sex, such as where to buy contraceptives, she said. “I’m not saying that we should encourage teenagers to have sex, but the lack of guidance from adults is leading minors to have unsafe sex,” she said. According to a government survey in 2019, 6 per cent of middle and high school students had sex starting at an the average age of 13.6 years old. But more than half of sexually-active teenagers – 58.7 per cent – did not engage in safe sex. This article was first published on The Korea Times .