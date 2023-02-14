South Korean lawyer Lee Jong-chan, who represents the three Russian asylum seekers, speaks to the media in Incheon on Tuesday. Photo: AFP
2 Russians stranded at South Korea airport for months win right to apply for refugee status

  • The two will end their Incheon airport stay and be settled in South Korea while undergoing the asylum recognition process, which could take years
  • But a third Russian will have to remain at the facility after a court rejected his plea

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 2:08pm, 14 Feb, 2023

South Korean lawyer Lee Jong-chan, who represents the three Russian asylum seekers, speaks to the media in Incheon on Tuesday. Photo: AFP
