South Korean lawyer Lee Jong-chan, who represents the three Russian asylum seekers, speaks to the media in Incheon on Tuesday. Photo: AFP
2 Russians stranded at South Korea airport for months win right to apply for refugee status
- The two will end their Incheon airport stay and be settled in South Korea while undergoing the asylum recognition process, which could take years
- But a third Russian will have to remain at the facility after a court rejected his plea
