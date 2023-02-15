A flying object was spotted in the sky over Japan’s Miyagi prefecture in 2020. Photo: Kyodo
A flying object was spotted in the sky over Japan’s Miyagi prefecture in 2020. Photo: Kyodo
Japan
Asia /  East Asia

Japan ‘strongly suspects’ past airships likely Chinese spy balloons

  • The defence ministry said three aerial objects were detected in Japanese airspace in November 2019, June 2020 and September 2021
  • It demanded that Beijing confirm facts and prevent a recurrence

Kyodo
Kyodo

Updated: 8:44am, 15 Feb, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
A flying object was spotted in the sky over Japan’s Miyagi prefecture in 2020. Photo: Kyodo
A flying object was spotted in the sky over Japan’s Miyagi prefecture in 2020. Photo: Kyodo
READ FULL ARTICLE