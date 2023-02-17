Passengers coming from China pass by a Covid-19 testing centre at Incheon airport, South Korea. Photo: AP
Passengers coming from China pass by a Covid-19 testing centre at Incheon airport, South Korea. Photo: AP
South Korea
Asia /  East Asia

South Korea to add more flights to China as Covid-19 travel curbs ease further

  • Prime Minister Han Duck-soo said flights between the countries will be increased to 80 per week by the end of this month
  • Seoul is also considering to drop remaining border restrictions, including mandatory Covid tests for arrivals from China

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 12:48pm, 17 Feb, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Passengers coming from China pass by a Covid-19 testing centre at Incheon airport, South Korea. Photo: AP
Passengers coming from China pass by a Covid-19 testing centre at Incheon airport, South Korea. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE