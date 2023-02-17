Passengers coming from China pass by a Covid-19 testing centre at Incheon airport, South Korea. Photo: AP
South Korea to add more flights to China as Covid-19 travel curbs ease further
- Prime Minister Han Duck-soo said flights between the countries will be increased to 80 per week by the end of this month
- Seoul is also considering to drop remaining border restrictions, including mandatory Covid tests for arrivals from China
Passengers coming from China pass by a Covid-19 testing centre at Incheon airport, South Korea. Photo: AP