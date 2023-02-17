Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida with the leaders of LGBTQ groups, to whom he apologised. Kyodo: AP
Japan’s Kishida apologises to LGBTQ activists over ex-aide’s remark

  • Former Kishida aide Masayoshi Arai’s comments to reporters earlier this month prompted renewed demands that the government adopt an anti-discrimination law
  • PM Fumio Kishida fired Arai but has been criticised for his own comments which were seen as indicating reluctance to promote equal rights for LGBTQ people

Associated Press
Updated: 7:31pm, 17 Feb, 2023

