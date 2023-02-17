Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida with the leaders of LGBTQ groups, to whom he apologised. Kyodo: AP
Japan’s Kishida apologises to LGBTQ activists over ex-aide’s remark
- Former Kishida aide Masayoshi Arai’s comments to reporters earlier this month prompted renewed demands that the government adopt an anti-discrimination law
- PM Fumio Kishida fired Arai but has been criticised for his own comments which were seen as indicating reluctance to promote equal rights for LGBTQ people
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida with the leaders of LGBTQ groups, to whom he apologised. Kyodo: AP