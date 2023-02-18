Japan and China plan to hold a security dialogue, possibly later this month, sources from the two governments said on Friday, amid diplomatic tensions over suspected Chinese spy balloons flown over the neighbouring nation in the past few years. The dialogue in Japan would take place after the Japanese defence ministry said earlier in the week that at least three unidentified flying objects spotted over the country’s territorial airspace from 2019 to 2021 are “strongly suspected” to have been Chinese unstaffed spy balloons. The dialogue would involve the countries’ senior foreign affairs and defence officials, including senior deputy foreign minister Shigeo Yamada, according to the sources. The previous meeting took place in Beijing in February 2019. China has criticised Japan for “making up stories to smear and attack” Beijing without clear evidence, urging Tokyo to refrain from following the United States in “hyping up” the balloon incident. Japan has ‘legal right’ to destroy a foreign balloon amid past sightings probe The announcement by Japan on Tuesday came as the ministry reanalysed past cases of unidentified flying objects after the US downed a Chinese balloon on February 4 off the coast of South Carolina, renewing tensions between Washington and Beijing. In an effort to dispel concerns over how Japan should respond in the event a Chinese spy balloon is sighted, the government has decided to ease the requirements for the Self-Defence Forces to use weapons against unstaffed flying objects that violate its airspace. Potential topics in the dialogue include Japan’s long-term policy guidelines of the National Security Strategy that was updated in December, and the situation over Taiwan , a self-ruled democratic island that China views as part of its territory, the sources said. The two East Asian powers have also been at loggerheads over issues such as Beijing’s claim to the Diaoyu Islands in the East China Sea, with Chinese coastguard vessels repeatedly entering Japanese waters around the Tokyo-controlled uninhabited islets. Japan calls the islands Senkaku. In a meeting in November in Bangkok, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed to boost communication through the security dialogue and resume a hotline between defence officials soon, according to the Japanese government.