A weather balloon landed on Dongyin, part of the Matsu Island group, off northern Taiwan. Photo: AP
Taiwan confirms crashed balloon was used for weather monitoring after analysis
- A balloon that came down on remote Taiwanese-held Dongyin island, close to mainland China’s coast, had no audiovisual recording equipment on board
- Taiwan’s Defence Ministry said after analysing and comparing the remains, it determined the balloon was carrying only meteorological recording instruments
A weather balloon landed on Dongyin, part of the Matsu Island group, off northern Taiwan. Photo: AP