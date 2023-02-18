A weather balloon landed on Dongyin, part of the Matsu Island group, off northern Taiwan. Photo: AP
Taiwan confirms crashed balloon was used for weather monitoring after analysis

  • A balloon that came down on remote Taiwanese-held Dongyin island, close to mainland China’s coast, had no audiovisual recording equipment on board
  • Taiwan’s Defence Ministry said after analysing and comparing the remains, it determined the balloon was carrying only meteorological recording instruments

Updated: 8:30pm, 18 Feb, 2023

