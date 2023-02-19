Japan’s Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi delivers a speech at the Munich Security Conference in Munich, Germany on Saturday. Photo: AFP
China and Japan to hold security talks next week, confirms Japan’s foreign minister
- Japan and China will hold the talks, the first to be held in four years, on Tuesday and Wednesday, according to Japan’s foreign ministry
- Japan said issues to be discussed include a territorial spat in the East China Sea and increasing Chinese and Russian military presence around Japanese waters
