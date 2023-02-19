North Korea confirmed on Sunday it had tested an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) the previous day, in a “sudden launching drill” aimed at confirming the weapons’ reliability, state media reported. North Korea launched a long-range ballistic missile into the sea off Japan’s west coast on Saturday afternoon after warning of a strong response to coming military drills by South Korea and the United States. “The surprise ICBM launching drill … is an actual proof of the DPRK strategic nuclear force’s consistent efforts to turn its capacity of fatal nuclear counter-attack on the hostile forces into the irresistible one,” the state news agency KCNA said, calling it a “guarantee for and a clear proof of the sure reliability of our powerful physical nuclear deterrent.” Following Saturday’s launch, South Korea denounced the launch as a “clear breach of UN Security Council resolutions’s. South Korea’s National Security Council convened a meeting and agreed to increase cooperation on security with Washington and Japan. Seeking to present a united front with South Korea and Japan, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken described the launch as a “provocative” act in remarks alongside his counterparts from the two countries on Saturday. “The result of these actions by North Korea is simply to even further solidify the work that we do together, the alliance that we share, and our commitment to the defence of our partners and allies,” Blinken said on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference in Germany. “Countries that have influence with North Korea should use it to try to move it from the course that it’s been on now for the last couple of years,” Blinken said. The White House said it was taking necessary measures to protect the US homeland and regional allies, but that the launch did not pose any immediate threat. The Group of Seven (G7) foreign ministers condemned the launch and called for a unified response from the international community. North Korea fires unspecified ballistic missile, lands in Japan’s EEZ DPRK stands for North Korea’s official name, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea. North Korean leader Kim Jong-un’s sister, Kim Yo-jong, also issued a statement and further warned of a “strong and overwhelming” response to any “hostile” acts against Pyongyang. KCNA said the missile flew 989km (614 miles) to an altitude of 5,768km (3,584 miles) for 4,015 seconds.