A US Air Force B-1B bomber (top) and US Air Force F-16 fighter jets flying over the South Korea Peninsula. North Korea said on Sunday it had test-fired an intercontinental ballistic missile as a warning to Washington and Seoul. Photo: Handout / South Korean Defence Ministry / AFP
North Korea fires ballistic missiles, warns of turning Pacific into ‘firing range’
- Japan’s coastguard said North Korea launched three projectiles that could be ballistic missiles just after 7am local time, all of which fell within minutes
- The launch comes just two days after North Korea fired an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) into the sea off Japan’s west coast
