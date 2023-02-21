US ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield at a UN Security Council meeting at the United Nations headquarters in New York on Monday. Photo: Getty Images via AFP
US ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield at a UN Security Council meeting at the United Nations headquarters in New York on Monday. Photo: Getty Images via AFP
North Korea
Asia /  East Asia

UN Security Council silence on North Korea is dangerous, says US

  • The US proposed that the UN Security Council condemn North Korea’s ballistic missile launches and encourage Pyongyang to engage in diplomacy
  • Linda Thomas-Greenfield, US ambassador to the UN, warned that shielding North Korea from the consequences of its missile tests puts the entire world at risk of conflict

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 7:15am, 21 Feb, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
US ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield at a UN Security Council meeting at the United Nations headquarters in New York on Monday. Photo: Getty Images via AFP
US ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield at a UN Security Council meeting at the United Nations headquarters in New York on Monday. Photo: Getty Images via AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE