RCEP includes 10 Southeast Asian economies along with China, Japan, South Korea, New Zealand and Australia, with members accounting for around 30 per cent of global gross domestic product. Photo: Xinhua
RCEP includes 10 Southeast Asian economies along with China, Japan, South Korea, New Zealand and Australia, with members accounting for around 30 per cent of global gross domestic product. Photo: Xinhua
The Philippines
Asia /  East Asia

‘A game changer’: Philippine lawmakers ratify entry to world’s largest trade pact RCEP

  • Supporters of the pact argue it will boost investment and jobs, but detractors warned it could hurt farmers
  • The Philippines was the last holdout to the pact that was signed in November 2020 and took effect January 2022 with most member countries ratifying it

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 11:18pm, 21 Feb, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP