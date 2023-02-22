Passengers coming from China wait for Covid-19 testing upon arrival at Incheon International Airport in South Korea last month. Photo: AP
South Korea to drop Covid tests for China arrivals from March 1
- South Korea imposed a number of border measures on passengers from China after Beijing lifted its stringent zero-Covid policy
- On-arrival testing will be scrapped, but pre-departure PCR tests for passengers from China will remain in place until at least March 10
