This image from North Korea shows what it says is a ballistic missile being launched. Photo: AP
North Korea slams UN chief’s ‘unfair and unbalanced’ missile condemnation
- Nuclear-armed North Korea fired three banned missiles in five days, which it says shows its capacity for a ‘fatal nuclear counter-attack on the hostile forces’
- UN’s Antonio Guterres responded by calling for Pyongyang to ‘desist from taking any further provocative actions’, which N Korea says ignores US-S Korea drills
This image from North Korea shows what it says is a ballistic missile being launched. Photo: AP