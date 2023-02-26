The methane expelled in cow burps is said to have a greenhouse gas effect around 25 times greater than carbon dioxide. File photo: AFP
Japan researchers working to reduce climate impact of cow burps
- Project will develop stomach sensors, use AI to administer feed that inhibits methane production, aim to reduce cows’ methane emissions by 80 per cent by 2050
- Methane, produced by cows when microbes in their stomachs break down grass and other roughage, is believed to be one of the major causes of global warming
