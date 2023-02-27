Rina Gonoi was sexually assaulted by colleagues while serving in Japan’s Ground Self-Defence Force. Photo: AFP
Japan ex-soldier goes to war with military over sexual abuse: ‘there’s something wrong’
- Rina Gonoi’s story has inspired dozens more people to report sexual and other abuse in the Japanese military
- Her decision to go public and battle the military for justice has been explosive, representing a rare public reckoning with sexual assault in Japan
