Passengers from Shanghai present proof of a negative Covid-19 test on their arrival at Japan’s Narita airport on January 8. Photo: via AP
Japan to ease Covid measures for travellers from China, with only random testing
- Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said changes, from Wednesday, will promote ‘smooth international travel’
- Proof of a pre-boarding negative test will still be required, he said, but coronavirus testing of all visitors from China will no longer take place
