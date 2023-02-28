A Japan Airlines passenger jet takes off at Tokyo International Airport in Haneda earlier this month. Photo: AFP
Japan airline serves vegan passenger ‘a single banana’ and chopsticks for in-flight meal
- The business class passenger said he was ‘quite shocked’ and found it ‘a bit insulting to be served a single banana while others are given far more’
- His flight from Jakarta to Tokyo was scheduled to last more than seven hours. Japan Airlines has apologised for ‘not being able to meet expectations’
A Japan Airlines passenger jet takes off at Tokyo International Airport in Haneda earlier this month. Photo: AFP