A Japanese mother and child play on a cherry blossom tree in Tokyo last month. Births in Japan declined for the seventh straight year in 2022. Photo: AFP
Shrinking Japan records fewest births in 123 years as officials warn of ‘critical situation’
- The number of newborns in Japan fell to 799,728 in 2022, down 5.1 per cent year on year, while deaths rose 8.9 per cent to 1.58 million
- There are similar demographic problems across ageing Asia. China’s population shrank in 2022 and South Korea kept the world’s lowest fertility rate
A Japanese mother and child play on a cherry blossom tree in Tokyo last month. Births in Japan declined for the seventh straight year in 2022. Photo: AFP