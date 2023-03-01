Kei Komuro, the husband of Japanese former princess Mako Komuro, has been registered as a lawyer in New York, a local judicial website showed. Komuro’s registration, dated on Monday according to the New York State Unified Court System, came after he passed the US state’s bar examination on his third attempt last July. His title in a legal firm in New York he has been working for has been changed from law clerk to associate. Komuro, 31, graduated from New York City’s Fordham University School of Law with a Juris Doctor degree in May 2021. He and Emperor Naruhito’s 31-year-old niece have been living in the city since late 2021. They tied the knot in October that year amid public unease over the marriage due to a financial dispute involving Komuro’s mother and her former fiancé. The 1947 Imperial House Law, which limits heirs to the imperial throne to males with an emperor in the paternal line, requires female royals to give up their status when they marry commoners. The couple did without any fancy wedding , registered their marriage and took off to New York in November 2021. They met while attending Tokyo’s International Christian University a decade ago. The Japanese tabloids had stalked the couple in New York, taking snapshots and commenting snidely about Mako’s casual clothes, which struck a contrast with the usual staid formal wear of Japan ’s imperial family. Other princesses have married commoners and left the palace, as there is only male succession in the imperial family. But the reaction to Komuro and Mako was especially frenzied, much of it focusing on whether he would be able to support his wife. Mako is the niece of Emperor Naruhito, who also married a commoner, Masako. Masako, a Harvard graduate, suffered depression in the cloistered imperial life. Former Emperor Akihito, Naruhito’s father, was the first member of the imperial family to marry a commoner. He’s ‘irreplaceable’: Japan’s Mako, husband describe their affections The family holds no political power but serves as a symbol of the nation, attending ceremonial events and visiting disaster zones. When Komuro returned from the United States to marry Mako, they were reunited for the first time in three years. Mako said then: “He is someone I cannot do without.” Komuro echoed her devotion: “I want to live the only life I have with the person I love.”