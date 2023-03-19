Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi discussed global security and China’s presence in the Pacific with the leader of the Solomon Islands on Sunday, in what was the first visit by a Japanese foreign minister to the island state. Hayashi, who met Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare in Honiara, also expressed Japan’s view on how the islands can “achieve long-term development while maintaining autonomy”, the Japanese Foreign Ministry said Hayashi said Japan was “watching the developments” of a security pact the Solomon Islands signed with China last year that could see its military station forces in the South Pacific nation, and discussed the current global security environment with Sogavare, according to the ministry. Sogavare explained his nation’s stance to Hayashi, saying peace and stability of the region is most important, the ministry added. The visit took place a year after the security pact between China and the Solomon Islands prompted concern from the United States and Australia as China seeks to extend its influence in the region. China and the Solomon Islands signed a security agreement in April, that reportedly allows Beijing to deploy its military and dock vessels in the islands. While Sogavare has denied such reports, the deal has fuelled concern among other countries about China’s increasing military and economic clout in the area. The Solomon Islands broke diplomatic relations with Taiwan and switched to China in 2019. Japan said it was ready to provide help in maritime security, as it seeks partnerships in Pacific Island countries in promoting regional peace and stability through its Free and Open Indo-Pacific strategy, according to Japan’s foreign ministry. Hayashi, who also met with his counterpart Jeremiah Manele, is on a five-day trip to the Southern Pacific and is due to visit the Cook Islands too. He also sought understanding for Japan’s plan to release 1 million tonnes of treated water from the wrecked Fukushima Dai-ichi Nuclear Power Plant into the ocean, and handed Sogavare a letter from Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on the matter. Sogavare said he hoped Japan will ensure the safety of the release and be open about the process, according to the statement. Additional reporting by Kyodo