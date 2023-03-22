Pizza Hut Japan is launching a new pizza topped with prawns, tomato paste, yangnyeom sauce – and a monstrous heap of coriander. The chain restaurant on Monday announced the “Too Much Coriander” pizza, which it says will have each slice seasoned with at least three stalks of the pungent herb. “The moment you open the box, you’ll be surprised by the fragrance,” Pizza Hut said in a press release. “It’s a non-standard amount of coriander to which Gen Z can’t help but say: ‘Wow, it’s like grass is growing.’” ピザハットのパクチーピザ届いた！パクチーの香りがすごい！たべる！ pic.twitter.com/aaTcfH0izu — 夜鯒リデ🌈 (@niji_hamo) March 20, 2023 The company said it designed the pizza as part of a larger drive to update its branding and attract younger consumers. On Monday, it posted a TikTok video of its marketing team proposing “Too Much Coriander” to Pizza Hut Japan’s president, Shoichi Nakamura. The green-topped dish was one of over 100 “eccentric” marketing ideas drafted by the Pizza Hut Japan team, the company said. “Too Much Coriander” pizzas will be sold in limited quantities from March 20 to April 9 at 251 of Pizza Hut’s 520 outlets in Japan, the franchise said. Why some diners loathe coriander and others love the herb Pizza Hut Japan’s coriander pizza is one of more than 100 “eccentric ideas” its team devised to attract Gen Z customers, it said. The grassy pizzas come in only one size – medium, or roughly 10 inches in diameter – and they’ll sell for US$19 each if bought via takeaway and around US$21 if delivered. Coriander, also known as cilantro, is perhaps one of the world’s most divisive ingredients. The herb is often used in Mexican, Asian, and Indian cooking, but is reviled by diners who say it tastes like soap or dirt. A study of 30,000 people in 2012 found that the split between perspectives could stem from genetic differences. In Japan, coriander is known as pakuchi , and food manufacturers and restaurants have experimented on using the herb in recipes for anything from ice cream to cheese. It’s not the first time Pizza Hut has based a promotional dish on a divisive food item. The global chain previously offered pizzas in Asia-Pacific countries starring durian – a fruit beloved by locals but often abhorred by foreigners. The restaurant chain’s Asia-Pacific chief brand officer, Pankaj Batra, told marketing magazine Campaign in 2020 that Pizza Hut’s novel flavours were part of its advertising drive to reach Gen Z customers. Pizza Hut Japan’s media department did not immediately respond to a request for comment. This article was first published on Insider