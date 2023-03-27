Former Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga was appointed on Monday the head of a cross-party group of lawmakers promoting friendly ties between Japan and South Korea , as the two neighbours see increasing signs of a diplomatic thaw. Strengthening the relationship between Tokyo and Seoul is essential for resolving issues including the abduction of Japanese citizens by North Korea and realising a free and open Indo-Pacific, Suga said at a meeting of the group. Suga is the first former prime minister to take the position since Yoshiro Mori held it between 2001 and 2010. He takes over from former finance minister Fukushiro Nukaga, who assumed the post for about 10 years. “I want to fulfil my role in bringing bilateral relations a great step forward,” the new group head said. A ruling Liberal Democratic Party lawmaker, Suga could visit South Korea as early as this spring and meet with President Yoon Suk-yeol , according to sources close to the matter. Ryota Takeda, a former minister of internal affairs and communications who serves as secretary general of the group, told reporters that he wanted to “swiftly coordinate and proceed with the South Korean side” on the visit. Suga held talks with Yoon earlier this month, after the president met with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in Tokyo and agreed to work together to normalise relations by resolving major disputes. Relations between Tokyo and Seoul plunged to their lowest point in decades over a wartime labour row under Yoon’s predecessor Moon Jae-in after South Korea’s top court in 2018 ordered two Japanese companies to compensate the plaintiffs. South Korea wants to mend ties with Japan, but history’s still in the way But Yoon, who became president in May 2022, has been making efforts to improve ties with Japan while strengthening military cooperation with the United States as North Korean missile launches continue to threaten regional security. Kishida and Yoon agreed in the summit to resume reciprocal visits by the nations’ leaders following a 12-year hiatus. After serving as chief Cabinet secretary from 2012, Suga was premier from 2020 to 2021. He was involved in the negotiations leading to the 2015 agreement with South Korea to settle the issue of women who were forced to work in Japanese wartime military brothels.