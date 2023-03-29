An escort ship of the Japanese navy sails behind a a destroyer flying a rising sun flag. Japan has been seeking to counter China’s assertion of sovereignty over disputed islands in the East China Sea and is a US treaty ally, alongside the Philippines. Photo: AP
An escort ship of the Japanese navy sails behind a a destroyer flying a rising sun flag. Japan has been seeking to counter China’s assertion of sovereignty over disputed islands in the East China Sea and is a US treaty ally, alongside the Philippines. Photo: AP
Japan pushes Philippines, US to form anti-China security framework

  • The proposal to set up a 3-way framework was put forward by Tokyo to boost deterrence against Beijing and prepare for a potential crisis over Taiwan
  • Japanese and US officials reportedly want to expand the framework beyond dialogue to trilateral defence cooperation and exercises in the near future

Kyodo
Updated: 3:01pm, 29 Mar, 2023

