Chun Woo-won, grandson of former South Korean president Chun Doo-hwan has apologised for his grandfather’s actions. Photo: AFP
South Korean dictator Chun Doo-hwan’s grandson apologises for ‘sinner and slaughterer’ grandfather and 1980 massacre
- Chun Woo-won, 27, visited Gwangju cemetery and said sorry for the crackdown on a democracy uprising that killed at least 200 people
- New York-based Chun has attracted media coverage for accusing his relatives of corruption in his YouTube and Instagram live-streams
