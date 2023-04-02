North Korean leader Kim Jong-un inspects nuclear warheads at an undisclosed location in this undated still image used in a video. Photo: KRT/via Reuters TV
North Korea may be close to completing new nuclear reactor: US think tank
- Satellite imagery indicated activity at North Korea’s main nuclear complex after leader Kim Jong-un ordered production of weapons-grade nuclear material be ramped up
- Officials in Seoul and Washington have warned since early 2022 that North Korea may conduct its seventh nuclear test
