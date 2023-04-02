Celebrated Japanese musician and composer Ryuichi Sakamoto has died. Photo: AP
Celebrated Japanese musician and composer Ryuichi Sakamoto has died. Photo: AP
Japan
Asia /  East Asia

Oscar-winning Japanese musician Ryuichi Sakamoto, composer of ‘The Last Emperor’ film score, dies aged 71

  • Famous for his film scores, he was also known for his work with pioneering electronic band Yellow Magic Orchestra, which he co-founded
  • The composer studied ethnomusicology at university, with particular interest in the traditional music of Okinawa, India and Africa

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 11:06pm, 2 Apr, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Celebrated Japanese musician and composer Ryuichi Sakamoto has died. Photo: AP
Celebrated Japanese musician and composer Ryuichi Sakamoto has died. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE