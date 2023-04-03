A still from a video showing the snailfish spotted swimming in the Izu-Ogasawara Trench near Japan. Photo: Minderoo-UWA Deep-Sea Research Centre Handout
Scientists spot deepest fish ever more than 8km below waves near Japan
- The snailfish were photographed swimming in the Izu-Ogasawara Trench at or ‘very close to’ the maximum depth that any fish can survive
- Snailfish live in the deepest part of the ocean, known as the hadal zone, where depths reach 6,000 to 11,000 metres and no light penetrates
