The end of the Covid-19 border controls, first introduced in February 2020 and considered by some the most stringent among the Group of Seven industrialised nations, is expected to help revive inbound tourism to Japan. Photo: AP
Japan to end Covid-19 border controls on May 8, classifies it as common disease
- It will start a genomic surveillance programme, under which entrants with symptoms such as fever are tested voluntarily, to detect new infectious diseases
Japan's Covid-19 border controls are considered by some to be the most stringent among the Group of Seven industrialised nations
