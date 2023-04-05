Social pressure to conform in Japan can cause hikikomori to isolate themselves from friends and family for months. File photo: Getty Images
Japan
Asia /  East Asia

Survey finds 1.5 million people in Japan living as recluses, or ‘hikikomori’, after Covid-19

  • A government survey showed hikikomori, who rarely leave their room or house, represented 2 per cent of the population aged 15 to 64
  • Social pressure to conform in Japan can cause recluses to isolate themselves from friends and family for months

Bloomberg
Updated: 6:21am, 5 Apr, 2023

