An aerial view of the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant. Images captured by a robotic probe inside one of the plant’s three melted reactors have triggered concerns about its earthquake resistance in case of another major disaster. Photo: Kyodo News via AP
Will Japan’s Fukushima power plant survive another earthquake? New images spark worry
- Images showing exposed steel bars and missing concrete walls inside a reactor have raised fears about the crippled power plant’s earthquake resistance
- About 880 tonnes of highly radioactive melted nuclear fuel remain inside the Fukushima plant’s three reactors 12 years after its meltdown
