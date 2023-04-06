US and South Korean marines take part in a joint exercise in Pohang, South Korea. Photo: AFP
North Korea says US-South Korea drills driving region to ‘brink of nuclear war’
- State media said the exercises have ‘turned the Korean peninsula into a huge powder magazine which can be detonated any moment’
- It added Pyongyang will respond to the drills by exercising its war deterrence through ‘offensive action’
