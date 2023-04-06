A UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter, like the one that has gone missing off an island in Japan. Photo: AFP
Japanese military helicopter carrying 10 crew members missing
- Coastguard said a Ground Self-Defence Force UH-60JA Black Hawk helicopter disappeared from radar on a mission north of Miyako island on Thursday
- Kyodo News said Japanese coastguard ships found traces of oil and debris that may be related to the helicopter, but officials declined to confirm
