A door believed to be from the missing Japanese military helicopter was recovered from the sea near Miyakojima, Okinawa prefecture, on April 7. Photo: Japan coastguard/Reuters
Helicopter debris found as Japan hunts for missing troops in Okinawa
- The UH-60JA, carrying 10 people, disappeared from radar while on a reconnaissance mission in southern Okinawa’s Miyako island
- Defence Minister Yasukazu Hamada pledged to continue the search after rescuers found a snapped blade and other pieces of debris believed to be from the helicopter
