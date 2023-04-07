North Korean workers queuing for a flight to Pyongyang at an airport in Beijing. File photo: AFP
US, allies urge countries to repatriate North Koreans illegally working abroad to fund military
- The nuclear envoys of the US, Japan and South Korea nations that host the labourers could be aiding in illegal activity
- North Korea usually takes about 90 per cent of the wages earned by the workers to support its nuclear weapons programmes
