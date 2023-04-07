Virgin Orbit, the satellite launch company founded by Richard Branson that has filed for bankruptcy, owes money to two Japanese firms. Photo: EPA-EFE
Shadow cast over Japan’s space dreams after Virgin Orbit bankruptcy
- Two Japanese companies emerged as among the top six creditors when UK billionaire Richard Branson’s space company went bankrupt this week
- Japan’s big ambitions for space – Tokyo hopes to put one of its astronauts on the moon in the late 2020s – has suffered other setbacks
Virgin Orbit, the satellite launch company founded by Richard Branson that has filed for bankruptcy, owes money to two Japanese firms. Photo: EPA-EFE