Korea’s Electronic Travel Authorisation is being waved for tourists from 22 countries until the end of 2024. Photo: Shutterstock
Travelling to South Korea just got much easier for 22 countries in Europe, North America and Asia
- The K-ETA electronic travel authorisation, compulsory to enter without a visa, is being waved for tourists from some countries
- The exemption, however, only lasts until December 31, 2024, as part of a campaign for the Visit Korea Year 2023-2024
