Cho Mi-eun cries as her husband Lee Jong-chul kneels down to comfort her in the alleyway where their 24-year-old son was killed in the crowd crush in Itaewon, Seoul, in October. Photo: AFP
In South Korea, families of Halloween crowd-crush victims face ‘unspeakable’ online abuse
- Internet trolls have latched onto outlandish conspiracies claiming the crush that killed more than 150 people was caused by vegetable oil or drugs
- Some ruling-party lawmakers criticised the victims’ families in parliament, creating an ‘open season’ for online abuse in highly polarised South Korea
