Cho Mi-eun cries as her husband Lee Jong-chul kneels down to comfort her in the alleyway where their 24-year-old son was killed in the crowd crush in Itaewon, Seoul, in October. Photo: AFP
South Korea
Asia /  East Asia

In South Korea, families of Halloween crowd-crush victims face ‘unspeakable’ online abuse

  • Internet trolls have latched onto outlandish conspiracies claiming the crush that killed more than 150 people was caused by vegetable oil or drugs
  • Some ruling-party lawmakers criticised the victims’ families in parliament, creating an ‘open season’ for online abuse in highly polarised South Korea

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 12:19pm, 10 Apr, 2023

