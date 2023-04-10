A South Korean official talks on the phone with a North Korean counterpart using a communications link at the border village of Panmunjom between the two Koreas. Photo: South Korea Unification Ministry/Yonhap via AP
North Korea cuts communication link with ‘puppet traitor’ South amid US drills

  • Seoul said on Monday that the North could have ‘unilaterally cut-off’ a communications link between the two Koreas
  • It comes after North Korea slammed the US and its ‘puppet state’ allies Japan and South Korea for their ‘war maniacs’ reckless moves’

Updated: 2:32pm, 10 Apr, 2023

