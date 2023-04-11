Ama divers submerge to great depths without air tanks to gather abalone, seaweed and other seafood, and sometimes pearls. They exist only in Japan and South Korea. Photo: AFP
Japan’s ‘ama’ divers struggle to stay afloat as rising sea temperatures erode incomes

  • In Japan and South Korea, ama diver numbers are declining as rising sea temperatures reduce catches and make it more difficult to sustain a living
  • Surveys show number of divers in the Japanese cities of Toba and Shima have plummeted to fewer than 10 per cent of the 1949 figure

Kyodo
Updated: 6:00am, 11 Apr, 2023

