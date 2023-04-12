A Japanese military helicopter searches off Miyako island, Okinawa prefecture, on April 9, for a chopper that went missing last week. Photo: Kyodo
Japan
Japan rejects speculation China behind missing military helicopter accident

  • All 10 aboard the helicopter remain unaccounted for after it presumably crashed off Okinawa’s Miyako island
  • The defence ministry’s clarification came following online rumours that Chinese forces shot down the chopper with a missile or a drone

Kyodo
Updated: 6:00am, 12 Apr, 2023

