A Japanese military helicopter searches off Miyako island, Okinawa prefecture, on April 9, for a chopper that went missing last week. Photo: Kyodo
Japan rejects speculation China behind missing military helicopter accident
- All 10 aboard the helicopter remain unaccounted for after it presumably crashed off Okinawa’s Miyako island
- The defence ministry’s clarification came following online rumours that Chinese forces shot down the chopper with a missile or a drone
