A Japanese Type-3 medium-distance surface-to-air missile launcher (left) and a Type-12 surface-to-ship missile launcher are seen during a ceremony marking the opening of a new garrison in Okinawa prefecture, southern Japan, this month. Photo: Kyodo
Fearing China’s rise, Japan coughs up US$2.9 billion for long-range missiles
- Mass production of the land-to-ship guided missiles and hypersonic gliding missiles will begin this year, Japan’s Defence Ministry said
- Officials refused to provide the number of missiles that Japan plans to deploy, but their roll-out could begin as early as 2026
