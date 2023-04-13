Japanese-Brazilian singer Okamoto said he was molested by Kitagawa “15 to 20” times during his four-year stint in the agency until 2016, starting when he was just 15 years old. Photo: AFP
Japan music mogul Johnny Kitagawa ‘performed sex acts on me when I was 15’, ex-teen idol says
- Japanese-Brazilian singer Kauan Okamoto, 26, is one of the first people to publicly address Johnny Kitagawa’s long-alleged history of sexual abuse against young boys
- Allegations of child abuse and sexual exploitation surrounded Kitagawa for years, but accusers have mostly remained anonymous
