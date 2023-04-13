Dust from sandstorms darkens the sky over Fukuoka, southwestern Japan, on April 12. Photo: Kyodo
Sandstorm sweeping China hits Japan, South Korea as air quality worsens

  • Sandstorm particles were detected for the first time in the northern and western parts of Japan since 2021
  • AirKorea warned that all regions of the country would have ‘very unhealthy’ air because of the dust

Bloomberg
Updated: 1:24pm, 13 Apr, 2023

