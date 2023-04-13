A cafe in Japan fired a waitress and accused her of mixing blood into the cocktails she served to customers. File photo: AFP
Japanese cafe sacks waitress who served cocktails mixed with her blood
- The Mondaiji cafe in Sapporo also apologised to customers over the ‘absolutely not acceptable’ incident
- It added the store, where ‘problem children’ serve cocktails, was shut for a day to replace all the drinking glasses
A cafe in Japan fired a waitress and accused her of mixing blood into the cocktails she served to customers. File photo: AFP