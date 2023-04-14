North Korea test-fired the new Hwasong-18 ICBM on April 13. Photo: KCNA via KNS/AFP
North Korea says new solid-fuel ICBM will strike ‘extreme’ horror into enemies
- Leader Kim Jong-un, who guided the test of Hwasong-18, warned it will make enemies ‘experience a clearer security crisis’
- Developing a solid-fuel ICBM has long been seen as a key goal for North Korea, as it could help the country deploy its missiles faster in the event of a war
