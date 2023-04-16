A police officer stands guard next to a G7 banner at Karuizawa station in Karuizawa, Nagano, Japan on Saturday. Photo: AFP
A police officer stands guard next to a G7 banner at Karuizawa station in Karuizawa, Nagano, Japan on Saturday. Photo: AFP
Japan
Asia /  East Asia

China and Ukraine headline as G7 foreign ministers arrive in Japan

  • Talks, which run from Sunday to Tuesday, are set to be dominated by twin crises: China’s growing pressure on Taiwan and Russia’s war in Ukraine
  • The meeting comes days after China concluded major military drills around self-ruled Taiwan, and with Beijing barring ships from an area north of the island on Sunday

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 6:44am, 16 Apr, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
A police officer stands guard next to a G7 banner at Karuizawa station in Karuizawa, Nagano, Japan on Saturday. Photo: AFP
A police officer stands guard next to a G7 banner at Karuizawa station in Karuizawa, Nagano, Japan on Saturday. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE