A police officer stands guard next to a G7 banner at Karuizawa station in Karuizawa, Nagano, Japan on Saturday. Photo: AFP
China and Ukraine headline as G7 foreign ministers arrive in Japan
- Talks, which run from Sunday to Tuesday, are set to be dominated by twin crises: China’s growing pressure on Taiwan and Russia’s war in Ukraine
- The meeting comes days after China concluded major military drills around self-ruled Taiwan, and with Beijing barring ships from an area north of the island on Sunday
