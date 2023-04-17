A man accused of throwing a smoke bomb at Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is restrained by police in Saikazaki on Saturday. A group of fishermen initially subdued the suspect before officers intervened. Photo: Kyodo News via AP
Japan marvels at heroics of fishermen who subdued PM Kishida’s smoke-bomb attacker
- Moments after a suspicious object was hurled at the Japanese prime minister, a group of fishermen sprang into action to take the man down who threw it
- One grabbed his neck, another pushed his head down and a third latched onto his leg, leaving many online to wonder if they were plain-clothes police
