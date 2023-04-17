Samsung has long-established partnerships with both Microsoft and Google, and its devices come preloaded with a library of apps and services from both companies. Photo: Reuters
South Korea’s Samsung considers ditching Google for Bing
- If the world’s leading smartphone maker goes ahead with the switch it would put at risk an estimated US$3 billion in annual revenue for Google
- Bing’s threat to Google’s search dominance has grown more credible in recent months with the addition of ChatGPT-like responses to user queries
