Ryuji Kimura, a suspect in Saturday’s attack during Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s visit to a port, leaves a police station on Monday. Photo: via AP
Japan blast suspect Kimura filed lawsuit over election rules
- Ryuji Kimura, 24, is accused of throwing a suspected pipe bomb towards Prime Minister Fumio Kishida at a campaign event
- He is said to have sued the government over the minimum age for standing in elections being 25, apparently wanting to stand himself last year
